CMC treats 783 kgs of religious waste under ‘Divine Waste Drive’

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) has processed 783 kg of religious waste under its ‘Divine Waste Drive’, an initiative to sustainably collect, segregate, dismantle, and recycle devotional materials such as idols and photos.

The waste was collected and treated across five locations, with the Allwyn Colony accounting for the most, 382 kg of divine waste. Close on its heels was Madhapur with 277 kg, while Nizampet, Kompally, and Medchal accounted for 78 kg, 29 kg and 17 kg, respectively.

Posting on its X account, the civic body said, “Together, we are transforming devotion into responsibility and building a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable Cyberabad.”