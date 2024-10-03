Coach Sanath Jayasuriya revives Sri Lankan cricket with help of new talent

With a bunch of exciting new players in its line up, it looks like Sri Lankan cricket is on the road to resurgence. Within the last few months, Sri Lanka has won an ODI series against India after 27 years, a Test match in England after 10 years and a Test series against New Zealand after 15 years. These are certainly encouraging signs for the island nation’s cricket fans.

When Sanath Jayasuriya, the former legend of Sri Lankan cricket, was appointed interim Head coach of the Sri Lankan team, there weren’t many people who were happy about this development. The media generally felt that it was just another ill planned move that would result in failure. The doubts arose because he had not handled a team before and had no qualifications as a cricket coach.

But Jayasuriya has proved his critics wrong. His strongpoint was his ability to get the best out of the players, motivate them and instil confidence in them.

He gave to the present bunch all the qualities that he himself had as a player. He brought all the confidence of the world champion team of which he was once a member. He ushered in those virtues into the dressing room of the current Sri Lanka team. The results were seen instantly as the players responded with great enthusiasm.

Emergence of Kamindu Mendis

Another factor that has helped Sri Lanka to come out of its shell is the emergence of 26 year old Kamindu Mendis who is one of the most exciting new prospects in world cricket. Like many Sri Lankans, his full name is a long one. It is Pasqual Handi Kamindu Dilanka Mendis and everytime he goes in to bat, he seems to be determined to play an innings as long as his name.

In the first Test against New Zealand, Mendis scored his fourth century and stitched together a 72-run partnership with Angelo Mathews. Next came a 103 run stand with Kusal Mendis. Sri Lanka made 305 runs in the first innings.

Equalled Sir Don Bradman

In the second Test, Kamindu notched up an unbeaten 182 and became the fastest Asian and third fastest overall to equal Sir Don Bradman in reaching 1000 Test runs in only 13 innings. Only two other players in the history of cricket, namely Herbet Sutcliffe of England and Everton Weekes of the West Indies, have reached this target faster. They did it in 12 innings.

Nine times in his 13 innings, Kamindu crossed 50, five times he crossed 100, and twice he went past 150. The world has witnessed incredible batting from this gifted young player from Galle. To top it all, he can bowl with both arms. He can bowl orthodox left arm spin as well as right arm off breaks.

Unusual asset

This ambidextrous quality makes him an unusual asset to the team. With his tightly controlled finger spin, he can turn the ball away or into the batter, depending on which arm he chooses to bowl with. However it is his batting feats that have made the world’s cricket pundits sit up and take note.

Indians, Aussies must be careful

Right now Sri Lanka is in a comfortable third position in the WTC table. There are strong indications that Sri Lanka may pose a threat to India and Australia in the current cycle of the World Test Championship.

Recently Sri Lanka stormed to a series victory over New Zealand with extraordinarily dominant performances. After the conclusion of the series at Galle, left arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya was named Player of the Series following a masterful display of skill and wicket taking ability. He ended up with nine wickets in the match.

Nine wickets were also scalped by Nishan Peiris who was playing his first Test match. It was a marvellous beginning for the leading spin bowler of recent times to emerge from the city of Negombo. He seems to have a bright future ahead of him.

According to coach Sanath Jayasuriya, the players are not looking for miracles. They are not overconfident but are determined to work hard and overcome their rivals. “The dressing room now has a happy atmosphere. They work hard but if they need a rest, I ensure that they get it. The important thing is to maintain a balance. There are still some loose areas but we are working on these. Once we have filled in all the gaps, we will be number one,” says the coach. So the other teams had better look out. Sri Lanka is on the move again.