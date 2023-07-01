Coalition protest against Modi

Washington DC: – Human rights groups unite to protest President Biden’s meeting with Indian Prime Minister Modi.

A coalition of diverse human rights organizations came together to protest the meeting of US President Biden with the Indian prime minister, Modi, who is widely accused of genocide and human rights violations in India. The coalition includes No Separate Justice, Indian American Muslim Council, Peace Action Montgomery, Bethesda African Cemetary Coalition, No Hindutva Maryland, Maryland Poor People’s Campaign, and The Movement for Black Lives.

Some coalition members have family members living in India who are facing persecution and violence under the Indian leader’s regime.

The coalition has organized various events to raise awareness and mobilize people for the protest, such as art teach-ins, community forums, and social media campaigns. They aim to educate the public about the issues’ intersectional nature and show solidarity with those suffering in India.

The coalition held a massive rally outside the White House on the day of the summit, where they held signs, banners, and flags that denounced the Indian leader’s atrocities and demanded that he is held accountable. They also chanted slogans and sang songs that expressed their resistance and hope for justice.

“We are here to stand up for our people who are being massacred under this leader’s tyranny and demand that he be brought to justice for his crimes. We are here to tell the US president that he should not welcome this leader and stop supporting him with military and economic aid,” said Rabia Ahmed of No Separate Justice. Indian American Muslim Council National General Secretary Ishaq Sayed said, “We are here to show the world we are united in our struggle for human rights and democracy. We are here to make our voices heard and express that we will not tolerate this injustice.”