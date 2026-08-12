Cobwebs, fungus found at Hyderabad’s Zepto store during food raids

Hyderabad: A food safety raid at a Zepto store in Uppal, Ramanthapur, on Wednesday, August 12, revealed several food safety violations, including an unhygienic cold storage room, ice cream stored in an improper and unorganised manner and cobwebs throughout the premises.

Officials from the Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC) found a mango fruit drink with visible fungal growth and noted that freezers required proper defrosting and maintenance.

The cold room floor was found to be slippery, and some products had dust accumulation on their outer packaging.

Also Read Zepto facility in Narsingi raided, fifth inspection in 3 weeks

Rat faeces found at Landmaark Restaurant

A raid was also conducted by MMC at Landmaark Restaurant in Uppal, Ramanthapur, which revealed rat faeces in the storeroom, stale chicken and mutton in the fridge and accumulation of food waste.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licence was not displayed at a prominent location, adequate lighting was not provided on the premises, and the walls and ceilings were found to be greasy.

The drainage system was not properly maintained, and cockroach traps were not provided. The floor was slippery due to food waste, and required pest control records/documents were not maintained.

The establishment received a compliance score of 43 per cent.

Fungus-infested food at Varnam

Meanwhile, the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation conducted a raid at Varnam, located in Genpact Lane, Hafeezpet, where officials found fungus on cauliflower and spoiled cabbage.

There was water stagnation and food waste in the drains, the refrigerator not cleaned, and food was not labelled properly. The establishment was using iron knives instead of stainless steel, was storing food items directly on the floor and had dust on the ceiling.