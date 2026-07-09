Zepto facility in Narsingi raided, fifth inspection in 3 weeks

Hyderabad: Food safety officials raided a Zepto warehouse in Narsingi, making it the fifth raid across Hyderabad in three weeks.

On Thursday, July 9, Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) raided a Zepto facility in Narsingi, flagging multiple hygiene violations.

🍽️ Food Safety Inspection Drive



Establishment: Zepto

📍 Narsingi

📅 09.07.2026



As part of routine food safety inspections across Cyberabad, CMC Food Safety teams inspected Zepto, Narsingi.



⚠️ Key Observations

• Racks, crates, flooring, walls, and ceiling found unclean with… pic.twitter.com/jeeap4LsfU — Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (@CMC_Offcl) July 9, 2026

Officials found racks, crates, flooring, walls, air curtains and ceilings in an unclean condition with visible dirt accumulation. Food waste was observed on racks, crates and the floor, while food bags were stored directly on the ground without pallets.

Food and non-food items were not properly segregated. A Pest-o-Flash unit in the fruits and vegetables section was found to be improperly positioned, posing a potential risk of physical contamination. The staff failed to produce an FSSAI licence.

Also Read Cockroach, rodent infestation at another Zepto store in Hyderabad

In the past three weeks, food safety officials have inspected several Zepto locations, including Chandrayangutta, Devbhoomi Nagar, Mallepally and Malkajgiri areas.