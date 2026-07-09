Zepto facility in Narsingi raided, fifth inspection in 3 weeks

In the past three weeks, food safety officials have inspected several Zepto locations.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published: |   Updated:
Zepto delivery staff at Narsingi facility during inspection, with stacked crates and waste bins nearby.

Hyderabad: Food safety officials raided a Zepto warehouse in Narsingi, making it the fifth raid across Hyderabad in three weeks.

On Thursday, July 9, Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) raided a Zepto facility in Narsingi, flagging multiple hygiene violations.

Officials found racks, crates, flooring, walls, air curtains and ceilings in an unclean condition with visible dirt accumulation. Food waste was observed on racks, crates and the floor, while food bags were stored directly on the ground without pallets.

Subhan Bakery

Food and non-food items were not properly segregated. A Pest-o-Flash unit in the fruits and vegetables section was found to be improperly positioned, posing a potential risk of physical contamination. The staff failed to produce an FSSAI licence.

In the past three weeks, food safety officials have inspected several Zepto locations, including Chandrayangutta, Devbhoomi Nagar, Mallepally and Malkajgiri areas.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published: |   Updated:

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