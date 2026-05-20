Cockroach Janta Party founder raises concern over account hacking

As the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) takes the nation by storm, the founder, Abhijeet Dipke of the party has alleged hacking attempts on the social media accounts.

In a video message, Dipke asked why the politicians are scared of youth, “Why would you suspend our social media accounts for having a difference of opinion?”

He accused the Centre of being silent on Chinese aggression on the border, “When China intrudes our territory, why is there no action. Instead the government is cracking down on us,” he said. Dipke also accused the government of misusing its power against its own citizens.

As the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) takes the nation by storm, the founder, Abhijeet Dipke has alleged hacking attempts on the social media accounts.



In a video message, Dipke asked why the politicians are scared of youth, "Why would you suspend our social media accounts for… pic.twitter.com/Ct7eDPS3P1 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 20, 2026

Taking a dig at Modi, the CJP founder referred to the PM as coward questioning the public for holding him in high regards. “Why do people think that Modi is the strongest and bravest Prime Minister?” he asked and said if the PM is strong he must conduct press conferences and answer some tough questions.

Also Read Cockroach Janata Party takes Indian internet by storm after CJI’s remarks

Dipke also asked the government not to be scared of youth making fun of it by supporting the CJP. Addressing the youth, the founder said, “This is your movement, it is born out of your frustration and is sustaining because of your support.” He urged the youth to support the movement and not be deterred by political pressure.

Cockroach Janata Party

The Cockroach Janta Party , is a movement born out of frustration against Chief Justice of India Suryakanth’s remark against un employed youth.

Started on May 15, a day after the CJI passed the controversial remarks, wherein he criticised activists and journalists, the CJP was founded by Abhijeet Dipke, a 30-year-old who is currently pursuing pubic relations from Boston University in America. While such things are usually forgotten, Cockroach Janata Party’s surge in popularity is perhaps telling of the anger against the CJI’s comments.

Anyone who is unemployed, and can professionally rant apparently. Which essentially means everyone on the internet. The CockRoach Janata Party is essentially what we want every political party to be – honest, and one that stands against everything that is wrong with our system. Clearly many are frustrated, because CJP within a day managed to get about a lakh members.

And the space is clearly for the young only, for its motto is ‘Secular, Socialist, Democratic, Lazy’. Between its membership drive that is ongoing, many have not missed its intelligent messaging that has gone out. The CJP is more or less aimed at criticising power. It’s members over the last 24 hours have in fact touched over 43000 on X and almost 7.4 lakhs on Instagram alone.

“A political front of the youth, by the youth, for the youth” is what is the description. It is also important to note the background of this development and the comments by CJI Suryakant that led to this. On May 15, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant was quoted by media houses during a hearing, wherein he likened unemployed youth to “cockroaches” and “parasites”.