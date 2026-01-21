Coconut breaking ceremony leads to BRS, Congress scuffle in Telangana

Hyderabad: A clash broke out between Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Vijayudu and Congress MP Mallu Ravi on Tuesday, January 20, reportedly at the foundation stone laying ceremony for a road in Paipad village in Waddepally mandal of Jogulamba Gadwal district in Telangana.

According to a News18 report, the dispute arose after the BRS leader performed the coconut-breaking ritual, but when it was the Congress MP’s turn, the pink party workers pulled the bag of coconuts away from him, triggering an argument.

When Siasat.com tried to confirm the incident with Shanthi Nagar police, they described it as a “minor altercation” and refused to elaborate on the issue.

BRS leader Manne Krishank posted about the issue on his X account. “Unruly behaviour by Congress MP Mallu Ravi assaulting first time Dalit MLA Vijayudu. “Who are you to break the coconut?” blasts the Congress MP… When a Dalit behaves in this way to another Dalit, then Congress loses moral right to preach about Constitution…Is it because MLA Vijayudu exposed Rs 8 Crore Extortion by AICC Secretary Sampath,” he said.

During a press conference on January 16, Vijayudu and Krishank had accused Congress MLA Sampath Kumar of obstructing works on National Highway 44 by demanding Rs 8 crore from contractors.

KTR condemns ‘attack’

Calling the altercation an “open attack on democracy,” BRS working president KT Ramarao (KTR) demanded an apology from the Congress MP. He also asked Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to “take moral responsibility and initiate action.”

KTR called the incident an “example of Congress’ degraded politics” that tries to “intimidate the Opposition and silence their voices.”

“Humiliating an elected MLA in front of the people and resorting to physical assault makes it clear just how low the Congress culture has fallen… This incident once again makes it crystal clear that Congress has no respect for the law, the Constitution, or democratic values.” KTR said in a post on X.