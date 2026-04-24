Coffee with a COP: Cyberabad Police connects with Gen Z on safety

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police and the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) on Friday, April 24, launched “Coffee with a COP,” a monthly community outreach initiative aimed at fostering open dialogue between law enforcement and young adults under the theme of “Converse, Connect and Collaborate.”

The inaugural session, convened by Cyberabad Commissioner of Police M Ramesh and attended by students, startup founders, young professionals and corporate employees, featured senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Shikha Goel as the police officer in focus.

Addressing participants, Goel urged citizens to exercise caution in both physical and digital environments. She warned against interacting with unknown individuals online, sharing money with strangers, clicking on suspicious links or attending video calls from unfamiliar contacts.

She also flagged the growing threat of digital arrest scams, APK file traps and fraudulent investment schemes, noting that even educated individuals are increasingly falling prey to such frauds.

Ramesh said major infrastructure projects across Cyberabad are expected to be completed within the next two years, which would significantly improve traffic flow and urban mobility. He stressed the importance of community participation in maintaining public safety and encouraged responsible behaviour on roads and in digital spaces.

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Gen Z participation

The session saw lively participation from Gen Z audiences, with students raising questions on road safety, cyber safety and responsible online behaviour.

Student Advaith engaged senior officers on public safety and the role of youth in policing, while Sanskriti sought guidance on building cyber resilience for startups. Another participant, Aisha, asked for advice to help young women navigate a male-dominated professional environment, to which officers responded with practical insights.

Multiple awareness stalls were set up at the event, covering traffic management tools, road safety equipment, anti-human trafficking measures and cybercrime prevention. Stalls by the SHE Teams, Bharosa Centre, Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau and SCSC provided information on women’s safety, victim support, narcotics prevention and online fraud.