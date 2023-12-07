Cold morning in city, air quality in poor category

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 7th December 2023 9:45 am IST
New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to a cold and foggy morning on Thursday with the minimum temperature settling at 9.2 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 97 per cent, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 26 degrees Celsius.

According to data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 297.

