Cold wave persists in Delhi-NCR as air quality remains ‘poor’

New Delhi: Delhi-NCR continued to reel under fog and cold wave conditions on Tuesday, with air quality remaining in the ‘poor’ category for the second consecutive day, even as several airlines and the Delhi Airport issued advisories warning passengers of possible flight delays due to low visibility.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) Sameer app, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital stood at 286 on Tuesday, worsening slightly from 244 recorded on Monday.

Despite the deterioration, the Air Quality Early Warning System has forecast a temporary improvement to the ‘moderate’ category later. However, air quality is expected to slip back to ‘poor’ on January 7 and 8 and remain in the ‘poor’ to ‘very poor’ range over the following six days.

Weather conditions remained harsh as fog blanketed large parts of the city during the early morning hours, disrupting road and air traffic. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said minimum temperatures across northwest India are likely to fall gradually by 2-3 degrees Celsius over the next four days, while central and eastern regions may see a similar dip over the next two days.

The minimum temperature on Tuesday is expected to hover around 7 degrees Celsius, while the maximum may settle near 19 degrees Celsius.

On Monday, Delhi’s maximum temperature settled at 18.5 degrees Celsius, about 0.8 notches below normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 6.6 degrees Celsius, marginally below the seasonal average. Station-wise data showed Safdarjung recording a maximum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius, Palam 15.3 degrees, Lodhi Road 17.8 degrees, Ridge 17.7 degrees and Ayanagar 17 degrees Celsius.

Amid the inclement weather, Delhi Airport issued a passenger advisory in the morning, urging travellers to stay updated on flight operations.

In an advisory posted on X, the airport said: “Flight operations are currently being conducted under CAT III conditions due to dense fog, resulting in delays. Passengers are requested to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight information. Please be assured that our on-ground officials are available across all terminals to provide necessary support.”

Several airlines also cautioned passengers about possible disruptions.

IndiGo, in a post on X, said: “Low visibility and fog over Delhi, Amritsar, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Varanasi, Ranchi and Hindon (Airport) may impact flight schedules. We are closely monitoring the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly.”

Low visibility and fog over #Delhi, #Amritsar, #Bhopal, #Chandigarh, #Guwahati, #Varanasi, #Ranchi and #Hindon (Airport) may impact flight schedules. We are closely monitoring the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly.… — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) January 5, 2026

“We request that you stay updated on your flight status via our website or app. Please be assured that our teams are here to assist you at every step and provide full support. We look forward to clearer skies and a swift return to our regular schedule. Thank you for your patience and understanding,” it added.

Authorities have advised residents, especially the elderly and those with respiratory conditions, to limit prolonged outdoor exposure as cold and pollution levels remain elevated.