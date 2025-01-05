Coldplay in Abu Dhabi: Entry timings, free buses from Dubai & more

British rock band Cold Play is all set to perform much-anticipated four of the largest open-air concerts in the history of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with an estimated 160,000 attendees.

The band will now entertain fans in Abu Dhabi on the following dates:

Thursday, January 9

Saturday, January 11

Sunday, January 12

Tuesday, January 14

All four shows will be held at Zayed Sports City Stadium as part of the Cold Play’s Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025.

There will be no parking at Zayed Sports City Stadium in order to reduce congestion in the surrounding neighbourhood.

The opening acts in Abu Dhabi are Zimbabwean artist Shone and Palestinian-Chilean singer Elyanna.

Free shuttle buses from Dubai and Abu Dhabi

In Dubai, Coldplay ticket holders can enjoy a free park-and-ride shuttle bus service from Dubai for four days of the shows, departing from Expo City Dubai at 12:50 pm.

In Abu Dhabi, buses will depart from Al Shahama, Sas Al Nakhl, Al Raha, and Nation Towers at 1:57 pm.

After the concert, return shuttles will be available to all departure points.

The bus seats will be available on a first-come, first-served basis via Ticketmaster.

Timings

Fanzones open daily at 3 pm, while general entrance to the venue starts at 5 pm.

The evening will commence with a thrilling performance by Shone at 6 pm, followed by Elyanna at 6:30 pm. Coldplay will perform at 7:45pm, showcasing their hit songs.

Also Read UAE: Coldplay fans lose over Rs 9K to scammers selling fake concert tickets

Age limit

The event prohibits children under 5 from attending, requires 14-year-olds to be accompanied by an adult, and prohibits under-14s from standing in the pitch area.

Tickets

Tickets for sold-out concerts must be downloaded and saved via Ticketmaster, with unique QR codes available 72 hours before the event.