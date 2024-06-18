Collapsed bridge in Bihar was not under Union Road Transport Ministry: Gadkari

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday clarified that the construction of the bridge that collapsed in Bihar’s Araria district was not undertaken by the Union Road Transport Ministry.

The collapsed bridge was constructed by the Bihar Government’s Rural Development Ministry, he added.

The construction of the collapsed bridge in Bihar’s Araria district was not carried out under the Union Road Transport and Highways Ministry. The bridge was being constructed by the Bihar government’s Rural Development Ministry, Gadkari said in a post on X in Hindi.

The bridge, constructed by the state government, was not opened to the public as approach roads to the bridge were yet to be constructed.

The bridge connects Kursa Kanta and Sikty areas of the Araria district.

Talking to PTI, Amit Ranjan, Superintendent of Police (SP), Araria, said, “A portion of a newly constructed bridge over Bakra river has collapsed. Officials have reached there to examine the matter”.

The cause of the incident is not yet known, he added.

