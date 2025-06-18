College student gang raped in Odisha; 10 including 6 minors held

A 20-year-old college student was gang-raped on Odisha’s Gopalpur beach by three men. The incident occurred in Ganjam district on Sunday evening, June 14.

Police have arrested 10 people, including four adults and six minors. Police said that the victim, hailing from Berhampur, was out with her male friend when they were attacked by the group.

“On Sunday evening, a 20-year-old woman, along with her 20-year-old friend, who were classmates in a college in Behrampur, had been to Gopalpur beach. In the evening, around 6:30 pm, they were sitting in a secluded area. At the same time, around 10 men were sitting there. Around 8 pm, they overpowered the boy and the girl and they took them to another place around 50 metres away where three person raped her. The others were keeping a watch on the male friend,” Berhampur superintendent of police (SP) Sravana Vivek M said.

Police have arrested 10 people, including four adults and six minors. Police said that the victim, hailing from…

“After 10 pm, a complaint was registered. The investigating team detained seven suspects for questioning. The rest of three accused were also detained,” he said.

While six adults were arrested, the four minors, all 17-year-olds, have been produced before the Juvenile Justice Board. “Pleas will be sent to the Juvenile Justice Board to treat minors as adults as they are above 16,” the police officer said.

Meanwhile, Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed shock over the incident and said strict action will be taken against all those involved.