Colors, KKK 12 makers brutally trolled after Tushar Kalia’s win

Mumbai: After 14 weeks, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 finally got concluded yesterday on September 25. Choreographer Tushar Kalia was announced as the winner of the season who took home Rs 20L prize money and a swanky car. Faisal Shaikh ended up as the first runner-up of the Rohit Shetty-hosted show followed by Mohit Malik.
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Winner Tushar Kalia
Sharing pictures of Tushar’s win from the grand finale on its Instagram, Colors TV captioned the post, “Tushar has successfully won the trophy, as the winner of #KhatronKeKhiladi #KKK12 #KKKGrandFinale @itsrohitshetty @thetusharkalia.”
Kalia’s victory is getting a lot of mixed reactions from netizens and celebrities. While many congratulated him for the big win, several netizens have expressed their displeasure over the ‘unfair decision’ and slammed the channel for being biased.
Faisal Shaikh loosing the trophy came as a huge to his loyal fanbase since he was a very strong contestant right from the beginning of the show. The fans didn’t take it too well and started bashing the makers of the show. Several hailed him as the ‘real winner’ of KKK 12. Check how social media users are reacting below.
‘Faisal Shaikh Real Winner’ say fans
And also, it is no wrong to say that Tushar Kalia too has given his 100 per cent throughout the season in every task. He was among the strongest abd fearless khiladis on KKK 12.
What do you think about the decision? Was Tushar a deserving winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 ? If not, do tell us your opinion in the comments section below.