Combined Graduation Parade at Air Force Academy

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th June 2024 2:00 pm IST
Hyderabad: Cadets of the 213 Officers' Course celebrate after the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) at the Air Force Academy (AFA), Dundigal, near Hyderabad, Saturday, June 15, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) perform a flypast during the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) of the 213 Officers’ Course at the Air Force Academy (AFA), Dundigal, near Hyderabad, Saturday, June 15, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari congratulates cadets during the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) of the 213 Officers’ Course at the Air Force Academy (AFA), Dundigal, near Hyderabad, Saturday, June 15, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: Flight cadets march during the Combined Graduation Parade to mark the successful culmination of training of flight cadets of various branches of the Indian Air Force, at the Air Force Academy, Dundigal, near Hyderabad, Saturday, June 15, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: Flight cadets march during the Combined Graduation Parade to mark the successful culmination of training of flight cadets of various branches of the Indian Air Force, at the Air Force Academy, Dundigal, near Hyderabad, Saturday, June 15, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th June 2024 2:00 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button