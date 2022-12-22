Comedian Ali to quit Tollywood? Here’s what we know

Hyderabad: Tollywood‘s popular comedian Ali needs no introduction. He is known for his super funny and memorable dialogues and impeccable comic timing. Ali has made us laugh with many of his comedy acts and he has been a part of nearly 1000 films in various languages. He has also been a part of various TV shows. Eve since his debut in 70s, Ali had won millions of hearts.

However, a latest update on Ali’s professional front has left fans a little upset. Fresh reports have it that the comedian is planning to take a long hiatus from acting career. Yes, you read that right. Reportedly, Ali wants to focus more on politics.

These speculations starting doing rounds after the comedian himself announced his decision to stop hosting TV shows during his celebrity chat show ‘Ali Tho Sardarga’. He said wants to focus more on his role of Andhra Pradesh Electronic Media advisor that he took the charge of in November 2022.

In one his recent interviews, Ali also expressed his desire to shift his career more towards politics. He also revealed that he is currently working on five films and will take a long break from his acting career after that.

Ali made his debut with 1979 film Nindu Noorellu. The comedian has won Nandi Award for Best Child Actor in the film Seethakoka Chiluka and Nandi Special Jury Award for Pittala Dora in 1996. He also has a Filmfare award to his credit.

Some of Ali’s best works include — Super, Kick, Chirutha, Pokiri, Desamuduru, to name a few