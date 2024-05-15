Comic Shyam Rangeela’s nomination against Modi accepted for Varanasi LS seat

Comedian Shyam Rangeela, who said he was denied permission to submit his nomination papers for the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency for three days, finally managed to submit and file it on Tuesday, May 14. The seat in Uttar Pradesh is represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been winning it since 2014.

A beaming Shyam Rangeela came out of the district magistrate’s office after submission with a victory sigh. Speaking to reporters, he said, “Democracy has won today. Its 3 pm now and wait and watch how many candidates will come forward to file their nominations. And all this is because of the power of social media. I thank the Election Commission of India for making this possible.”

Thanking the social media for its support, his official X post read, “Your good wishes and support gave me strength, and today, albeit late, the nomination was done. After completing all the documentation, procedures and overcoming other hurdles, we are now on the verge of becoming an option for the people of Varanasi, Just wait for two-three more days, let the symbol arrive, we will fight with full strength, with your support.”

आप सबकी शुभकामनाओं और सहयोग से मुझे ताक़त मिली, आज देर से ही सही, नामांकन हो गया 🙏🏽

सभी दस्तावेज और प्रक्रिया के साथ अन्य आ रही बाधाओं को पार करके हम अब वाराणसी के लोगों का ऑप्शन बनने की दहलीज़ पर है,

अभी बस दो तीन दिन का और इंतज़ार, चिन्ह आ जाये , लड़ेंगे पूरे दम से, आप सबके… pic.twitter.com/A1nqueq11H — Shyam Rangeela (@ShyamRangeela) May 14, 2024

On Tuesday, comedian Shyam Rangeela, who planned to contest from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat in the ongoing Parliamentary polls, claimed that he was not allowed to file his nomination against Prime Minister Modi on more than one occasion. The last date for filing nomination for the Varanasi seat is Tuesday, May 14.

He had been trying to submit his nomination papers from Varanasi since May 10, but was reportedly discouraged with some excuse or the other.

Popular for mimicking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shyam Rangeela has been popular on YouTube especially after his mock videos on issues like demonetisation in the past.