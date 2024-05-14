Not allowed to file nomination from PM Modi’s Varanasi seat: Shyam Rangeela

India on paper is at least a democratic nation, with rules that are supposed to apply equally to everyone. However, comedian Shyam Rangeela, who planned to contest from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat in the ongoing Parliamentary polls, seems to have had a different experience.

The comic, known for mimicking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said that he was not allowed to file his nomination against Modi on more than one occasion. The last date for filing nomination for the Varanasi seat is Tuesday, May 14. Shyam Rangeela has been popular on Youtube especially after his mock videos on issues like demonetisation in the past.

On Tuesday, Modi filed his nomination without any obstruction, documenting every moment. A day prior, Shyam Rangeela in another attempt to do the same, was made to stand outside in the scorching heat, still unable to submit their nomination.

According to Shyam Rangeela, he has been trying to submit his nomination papers from Varanasi since May 10, but was reportedly discouraged with some excuse or the other.

On Monday, while speaking to reporters, Shyam Rangeela termed the incident as “democracy being strangulated”. He told journalists that like him, many are waiting for their nominations to be accepted by the district magistrate, but none are being allowed inside the building premises.

“Today I have seen with my own eyes democracy being strangled, I am not a leader but a comedian, yet I went out to file my nomination, I thought whatever happens will be seen, but what is happening is neither thought of nor can be seen There were proposers, the form was also filled, but no one was ready to accept it, we will try again tomorrow,” read the X post of the 29-year-old.

आज लोकतंत्र का गला घुटते अपनी आँखों से देखा है, मैं नेता नहीं कॉमेडियन हूँ ,फिर भी नामांकन दाखिल करने निकला, सोचा जो होगा देखा जाएगा, लेकिन ये जो हो रहा है ना तो सोचा था ना देखा जा रहा🙏🏽

प्रस्तावक भी थे, फॉर्म भी भरा हुआ था, बस कोई लेने को तैयार नहीं था, कल फिर कोशिश करेंगे pic.twitter.com/Uf6VZNK4sJ — Shyam Rangeela (@ShyamRangeela) May 13, 2024

On the same day, a complaint was registered with the Election Commission of India (ECI) where Shyam Rangeela alleged that he along with a few others were not allowed to submit their nomination papers.

Today, Rangeela posted a video stating he was disallowed to enter the district magistrate’s office. “They can reject my papers. But at least, take the documents,” Rangeela said in a social media post.

Rangeela’s post on X read, “Varanasi Election Commission Office 14th May, 9:15am approx. reached, There is no answer coming from anywhere, But we haven’t given up hope of getting nominated yet.”

वाराणसी चुनाव आयोग कार्यालय

14 मई, सुबह 9:15 बजे लगभग पहुँच गये है,

कहीं से कोई जवाब नहीं आ रहा,

लेकिन नामांकन की उम्मीद अभी भी नहीं छोड़ी है हमने pic.twitter.com/MfirxtfNZk — Shyam Rangeela (@ShyamRangeela) May 14, 2024

Rangeela is known for his mimicry, often mimicking politicians. He recently did a show with The Wire, where he posed as the prime minister. The 29-year-old shot to fame after his mimicry of PM Modi. He has been critical of PM Modi and his policies, as evident by his videos.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi filed his nomination after offering prayers at the Dashashwamedh Ghat and the Kaal Bhairav temple in Varanasi. While filing his nomination, he was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

In a post in Hindi on X, Modi said, “My relationship with my Kashi is amazing, inseparable and incomparable… all I can say is that it cannot be expressed in words!”

अपनी काशी से मेरा रिश्ता अद्भुत है, अभिन्न है और अप्रतिम है… बस यही कह सकता हूं कि इसे शब्दों में व्यक्त नहीं किया जा सकता! pic.twitter.com/yciriVnWV9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 14, 2024

Voting in Varanasi will be held on the seventh phase of the General Elections, on June 1. The last date for filing nomination papers is today, May 14.