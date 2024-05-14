PM Modi files nomination from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat

Yogi Adityanath was among those present at the collectorate when Modi filed his papers.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 14th May 2024 12:36 pm IST
Sand, land, liquor mafias ruling Andhra Pradesh: PM Modi
PM Modi

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday filed his nomination from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat after offering prayers at the Dashashwamedh Ghat and the Kaal Bhairav temple here.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was among those present at the collectorate when Modi filed his papers.

He is eyeing a hattrick in the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat, which he had won for the first time in 2014.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
12 CMs to attend PM Modi’s nomination from Varanasi today

In a post in Hindi on X, Modi said, “My relationship with my Kashi is amazing, inseparable and incomparable… all I can say is that it cannot be expressed in words!”

The prime minister held a dazzling roadshow in Varanasi a day ago and vowed to do a lot more to serve the holy city in his third term. A day later, he posted a clip from his Monday’s roadshow on ‘X’ and said, “The love and blessings that my family members of Kashi showered on me during the road show has become an unforgettable moment in my life.”

Voting in Varanasi will take place in the seventh phase on June 1.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 14th May 2024 12:36 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button