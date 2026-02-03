Commando-style training secret behind Abhishek Sharma’s striking power

With 929 points, the slim and handsome Abhishek Sharma is now the world’s number one ranked batter in cricket’s T20 format. These days, Abhishek is being compared to Chris Gayle – the explosive big hitter from the West Indies – which was once famous for its destructive power hitters. According to former India star Mohammed Kaif, Abhishek is even more consistent than the muscular Jamaican.

Kaif said: “Usually, batters who play in this attacking style, struggle to maintain consistency. Gayle also relied heavily on power-hitting, but even he would show patience in the opening over on pitches where he was uncertain. For example, on grounds like Bangalore where the ball moves early, Gayle would defend or leave some deliveries before shifting gears.

“But Abhishek has taken it a step further. He doesn’t require any settling-in period and starts attacking from the very first ball. Normally, players with his approach deliver one standout innings followed by multiple low scores. But Abhishek has broken that pattern. He delivers in nearly every game. Even when he faces just 12 to 14 balls, he manages to score 60–70 runs, which makes him a genuine match-winner. When Abhishek finds his rhythm, India can be assured of a victory,” said Kaif.

Rohit Sharma has also heaped praise on Abhishek. According to the experienced Rohit, the young man will play a key role for India in the forthcoming T20 World Cup. India will win only if Abhishek tears apart the opposition like he usually does. “His timing is perfect and his confidence is amazing to see in such a young player, ” said Rohit.

Ponting’s prediction

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting, one of the great names of the game, has predicted that Abhishek would be the top scorer in the coming T20 World Cup.

These words of praise from all quarters are well deserved by the 25-year-old Abhishek, who has cemented his place as one of India’s most destructive batsmen. A lot of the credit for turning this seemingly mild mannered, average-sized young man into a batting monster must go to Yuvraj Singh, the former Indian star who had smashed many rival attacks to smithereens during his own playing days.

Yuvraj drew up the plan

Yuvraj will forever be remembered as one of India’s greatest white-ball cricketers. He was the “Player of the Tournament” when India won the 2011 World Cup. His impact on Indian cricket remains invaluable and now Yuvraj is continuing to contribute to Indian cricket by guiding young players like Abhishek and Shubman Gill.

Yuvraj has mentored his protege Abhishek for more than four years and played a pivotal role in his journey to the top of international cricket. Yuvraj put his young trainee on a strict regimen, which helped Abhishek develop into a fearless destroyer.

When Abhishek’s father Rajkumar Sharma (who also coached him) learned about the demanding schedule and saw the daily timetable that had been drawn up for his son, he said: “Beta, this is very hard – will you be able to do this every day?”

But Abhishek replied: “Papa, if Yuvraj Paaji (elder brother) has told me to do it, I must do it every day. There is no other option.”

The routine

The daily timetable involved getting up at 4 am every day, training the mind to focus, then swimming in a cold swimming pool, then going to the gym for strenuous weight training and then reporting for cricket practice. The routine seemed to be tailored for a soldier of an elite commando unit rather than an aspiring young sportsman. But Abhishek did it and stuck to it.

Daily, after the meditation, hard swim and gym workout, Abhishek would reach the cricket ground to face the fastest bowlers who hurled down their thunderbolts at him relentlessly. Abhishek’s mental focus and physical reflexes were so sharp that he could pick up the line and length of every ball cleanly and hit it hard and perfectly, with the middle of the bat.

He did not have the height and strength of Gayle but his timing and determination were no less than the burly Jamaican. He made his debut in first-class cricket for Punjab in the 2017–18 Ranji Trophy on October 6, 2017. On February 28, 2021, playing for Punjab against Madhya Pradesh, he scored the fastest hundred by an Indian in List A cricket, in only 42 balls.

Abhishek gets cracking

In 2024, Abhishek was called up for the tour of Zimbabwe and made his international debut in the first match on July 6. He scored his maiden T20I century in the second match of the series, scoring 100 runs. Thereafter, with every innings, his confidence and performances rose higher.

In the 2025 Asia Cup, Abhishek became the highest run-scorer of the edition with 314 runs in seven innings. He crossed the magical 300-run mark by scoring 61 off 31 balls against Sri Lanka. Abhishek was also awarded the player of the tournament for his performance.

On January 21, 2026, in the first T20I between India and New Zealand at Nagpur, Abhishek scored 84 runs and laid a solid foundation for India to win by 48 runs. During the 3rd T20I, he hit the second fastest T20I 50 in the history of Indian cricket (in only 14 balls). Abhishek and Suryakumar Yadav chased down the target of 154 in 10 overs, giving India an unassailable 3-0 series lead.

So, right now, the records are tumbling like nine pins before the onslaught of his bat. The young man from Amritsar, who is a childhood friend of Shubman Gill, seems destined for greatness. If he succeeds, India will succeed too. But it all depends on how strictly he can stay with the commando training that his mentor and guide Yuvraj Singh has drawn up for him.