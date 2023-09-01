Commercial LPG cylinder prices cut by Rs 158

Photo of Masrath Fatima Masrath Fatima|   Published: 1st September 2023 10:56 am IST
Delhi: Oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Friday cut prices of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 158, with effect from September 1.

With this change, in Delhi, a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 1,522.

Earlier this week, the government had slashed prices of domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 200 for all connection holders across the country.

Monthly revisions for both commercial and domestic LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) cylinders is done on the first day of each month, with the new rates becoming effective from September 1.

Earlier in August, the prices of commercial LPG cylinders were cut by Rs 99.75 by OMCs.

