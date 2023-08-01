Commercial LPG cylinder prices cut by Rs 99.75 with effect from today

After the reduction in prices, a commercial LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 1,680 in Delhi.

New Delhi: Oil marketing companies on Tuesday reduced the prices of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 99.75, however the prices of domestic cooking gas cylinders have been kept unchanged, as per sources.

The revised prices are effective from Tuesday onwards.

After the reduction in prices, a commercial LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 1,680 in Delhi.

The previous revision in prices of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder was done last month.

Prices though differ from state to state, due to different tax slabs.

Crude oil prices in international markets impact the prices of LPG cylinders in the domestic market.

The prices of the 14.2 kg LPG domestic cooking gas cylinder have not been revised since March 1.

