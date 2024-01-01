Commercial LPG cylinder prices slashed – Know rates in Hyderabad, other cities

Price of a cylinder in Hyderabad is the second highest among Indian metros.

Published: 1st January 2024
LPG cylinder price in Hyderabad
(Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Oil marketing companies (OMCs) have reduced commercial LPG cylinder prices in three metro cities but left them unchanged in Hyderabad. This decline, the first in the current year, came into effect today.

Among all Indian metros, the price of commercial LPG cylinders in Hyderabad is the second highest.

Following a previous decline in December, the price of a commercial LPG cylinder in Hyderabad is Rs 1985.00. Kolkata has the highest price at Rs 2029.50 per cylinder.

The commercial LPG cylinder prices in metro cities are as follows

Cities LPG cylinder price (In rupees)
Hyderabad1985.00 (No change)
Kolkata2029.50 (+0.50)
Chennai1924.50 (-4.50)
Bengaluru1838.50 (-4)
Delhi1755.50 (-1.50)
Commercial LPG cylinder prices in metro cities

Domestic cylinder prices in metros

Though the prices of domestic LPG remain unchanged, the rate of a cylinder in Hyderabad is the second highest among Indian metros.

The retail price of a domestic LPG cylinder in Hyderabad is now Rs 955. Kolkata has the highest price at Rs 1000 per cylinder.

The domestic LPG cylinder prices in metro cities are as follows

Cities LPG cylinder price (In rupees)
Hyderabad955
Kolkata1000
Chennai918.5
Bengaluru905.5
Delhi903
Domestic LPG cylinder prices in metro cities

Why are the LPG cylinder prices in Hyderabad high?

The LPG cylinder prices in Hyderabad are the second highest among metros due to varying state and city taxes. Hyderabad residents face higher prices due to local taxes.

In Telangana, the Nirmal district has the highest gas rates. The commercial and domestic gas rates in the district are Rs 2027 and Rs 980, respectively.

