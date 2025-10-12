Commissioner Sajjanar launches ‘Extra Mile Reward’ to honour Hyderabad cops

Hyderabad: The newly appointed Hyderabad police commissioner, on Saturday, launched ‘Extra Mile Reward’ programme that would award police personnel who display a humanitarian approach while conducting their duties.

In a video conference with police officers, the Sajjanar believed the award would motivate officers to aggrieved citizens with compassion. “Officers who earn public appreciation will be identified every Saturday and felicitated with a certificate and a reward,” he said.

Commissioner Sajjanar also warned that those found guilty of negligence or misconduct would face strict department action. “It is unacceptable for anyone in uniform to take the law into their own hands,” he said.

On September 30, VC Sajjanar took charge as the commissioner of Hyderabad police, replacing CV Anand, who now serves as the Principal Secretary, Home Department.

Hyderabad police officers recognised

The meeting recognised several police officers for their exemplary service. Among them were sub inspectors Sudhakar, Shobha, Saikanth, and Shivakumar, who along with their team, cracked a recent child murder case under the Madannapet police station limits.

Afzal Gunj station house officer (SHO) Ravi, Admin sub inspector Niranjan, and assistant sub inspector ASI Dharmender were recognised for rescuing destitute individuals and relocating them to the Amma Nanna Ashram.

Film Nagar head constable Vijaya Sudhakar and constable Surender were also appreciated for arresting an accused in a case pending for 30 years.