Telangana: Home Department issues instructions for Armed Forces Flag Day

In view of the importance of Flag day and the spirit of sacrifice which is an intrinsic characteristic of the performance of duties by the Armed Forces.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 15th November 2022 6:31 pm IST
Poonch: Army soldiers guard near the Line of Control in Poonch district, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (PTI Photo)(PTI08_21_2022_000069B)

Hyderabad: The Principal Secretary to Telangana Home Department issued instructions to all the Departments of the Secretariat, Heads of departments, District Collectors, and Superintendents of Police to take necessary action for the observance of Armed Forces Flag Day on 7th December 2022 keeping in view of the policy instructions of the government.

Further, the voluntary donations may be made either through cheque or directly to the bank account as under:-

Beneficiary A/c NameDirector, Sainik Welfare, TS/Armed Forces Flag Day Fund TS
Bank & BranchState bank of India, Shantinagar Branch, Hyderabad
A/c No52188926279
IFSC CodeSBIN0020070

The Principal Secretary to the government further requested to above departments, HoDs, District Collectors, Superintendents of Police to forward the below information in respect of the donors to the O/o the Director, Sainik Welfare, TS, Hyderabad by email directorrsb-ts@nic.in & sfundsb-ts@nic.in for generating Form 10BE (Certificate of donation under clause (ix) of Sub Section (5) 80G and under clause (ii) under subsection (1A) of section 36 of IT Act) so that the donors may claim income tax deductions u/s 80G:-

Employee ID
Name of the donor
Office address of donor
Mobile Number
Adhaar / PAN / Driving License Number of donor

