VC Sajjanar takes charge as Hyderabad police commissioner

Hyderabad: Senior IPS officer, VC Sajjanar took charge as the commissioner of Hyderabad police on Tuesday, September 30.

After serving as the managing director of the Telangana Road Transport Corporation for 4 years, Sajjanar was appointed as commissioner of Police on September 27. He replaces CV Anand who was appointed Principal Secretary, Home Department.

Sajjanar, a 1996-batch IPS officer of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh cadre, was later allotted to the Telangana cadre following the state’s bifurcation.

He began his career as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) at Jangaon in Warangal district, and later at Pulivendula in Cuddapah district. Upon promotion, he served as Superintendent of Police (SP) in five key districts including Nalgonda, Kadapa, Guntur, Warangal, and Medak.

He also held the posts of SP, Crime Investigation Department (Economic Offences Wing); SP, OCTOPUS (Organisation for Countering Terrorist Operations); and Commandant, 6th Battalion APSP, Mangalagiri.

On promotion as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and Inspector General (IG) of Police, Sajjanar served in the Intelligence Department until March 2018.