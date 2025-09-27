VC Sajjanar appointed as new Hyderabad Police Commissioner

Sajjanar, a 1996-batch IPS officer of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh cadre, was later allotted to the Telangana cadre following the state’s bifurcation.

Published: 27th September 2025

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Saturday, September 27, appointed senior IPS officer V C Sajjanar as the new Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad.

C V Anand, the serving Police Commissioner, has been transferred and posted as Special Chief Secretary to Government, Home Department.

He began his career as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) at Jangaon in Warangal district, and later at Pulivendula in Cuddapah district. Upon promotion, he served as Superintendent of Police (SP) in five key districts — Nalgonda, Kadapa, Guntur, Warangal, and Medak.

He also held the posts of SP, Crime Investigation Department (Economic Offences Wing); SP, OCTOPUS (Organisation for Countering Terrorist Operations); and Commandant, 6th Battalion APSP, Mangalagiri.

On promotion as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and Inspector General (IG) of Police, Sajjanar served in the Intelligence Department until March 2018.

