Committee formed to study supply of sand for Indiramma Illu in Telangana

Hyderabad: Chief minister A Revanth Reddy ordered a study on the supply of sand to the Indiramma houses being constructed across the state.

A four-member committee comprising state special chief secretary to finance Ramakrishna Rao, secretary to mining N Sridhar, flagship programs commissioner K Sasanka, and TGMDC managing director Sushil Kumar has been appointed.

The committee will submit the report with detailed procedures and modalities in a week.

Revanth Reddy conducted a review of the mines department at Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on Tuesday, January 28.

He instructed the officials to conduct a comprehensive study on how to supply sand to the beneficiaries in the wake of a large number of Indiramma Illu going to be constructed across the state. He observed that the construction activity has been increasing every year. However, the government could not earn the expected revenues from the sale of sand, and on the other hand, the consumers are also bearing the brunt of the escalating sand prices.

The chief minister emphasized that consumers should buy sand at a lower price, while also contributing to increasing the revenue for the government.

The officials have been asked to take all necessary steps to curb the sand mafia.

Revanth Reddy also enquired about the non-collection of fines imposed on major and minor mineral mining companies.

The committee will also conduct a comprehensive study on major and minor mineral policy and submit a report within two weeks.

State housing minister P Srinivasa Reddy, chief minister’s advisor Vem Narender Reddy, state chief secretary Santhi Kumari, chief minister’s principal secretary V Seshadri, and CM’s secretary Manick Raj participated in the review.