Communal clashes in Kolkata: NIA files supplementary charge sheet

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary charge sheet in connection with alleged communal clashes in the Ekbalpore-Mominpur area of Kolkata in October last year, officials said.

The agency has charged Zeeshan Akbar, a resident of Kolkata, under IPC sections related to 120-B (criminal conspiracy), rioting, unlawful assembly among others.

The supplementary charge sheet was filed in a Kolkata court on Tuesday.

“It was found during investigation that Md Zeeshan Akbar, along with other co-accused, had hatched a criminal conspiracy and had mobilised an ‘unlawful assembly’ with the intention to attack dwelling houses/shops of Hindu community at Gali No. 8, Bhukailash Road, Kolkata by using crude bombs, petrol bombs, wooden sticks, brickbats, stones etc,” the NIA spokesperson said in a statement.

It said a mob also allegedly disrupted the electricity supply in the area and prevented police personnel from entering the area to control the riots.

“The mob also assaulted police personnel…,” the NIA said.

Two communities clashed in Mominpur-Ekbalpur on October 8-9 last year, following which police arrested 41 people and clamped prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC in the area, officials said.

Seven police personnel were injured in the clashes, they said.

