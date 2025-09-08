Communal clashes rock Karnataka’s Maddur town; 21 held so far

Mandya: Tension spread in Maddur town of Mandya district, Karnataka, after communal clashes broke out during Lord Ganesh’s idol immersion on Sunday, September 7. The violence began when stones were reportedly thrown at the idol about 500 metres from a mosque, police said.

It escalated after workers from Bajrang Dal and BJP joined, further escalating the situation.

Eight people have been injured in the clash that occurred in Ram Rahim Nagar. The Mandya police have imposed Section 144 till September 9.

However, despite the curfew, a group of Hindutva workers staged a protest, raising religious slogans on Monday. Police had to resort to a mild lathi-charge to ease the simmering tension.

Mandya SP Mallikarjun Baladandi stated that two FIRs have been registered and 21 people have been arrested, with more arrests expected.

The Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) contingents have been deployed throughout Maddur, with senior officers. Police in other districts have also been put on alert.

Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara said the situation in Maddur is under control and urged both communities to cooperate to maintain peace.

However, BJP state president BY Vijayendra criticised the Congress government, alleging that law and order collapsed under its rule.

“Karnataka needs safety, justice, and faith in its police – not mobs protected by political inaction. CM @siddaramaiah and HM @DrParameshwara must act against the perpetrators, not shield them. Karnataka will not tolerate this brazen assault on peace, security, and Hindu sentiments,” Vijayendra wrote on X.

The vicious stone-pelting incident during Ganesha Visarjane in Maddur lays bare the total collapse of law and order under the @INCKarnataka government. Devotees and police were attacked during a peaceful procession, and yet this morning, instead of acting against the culprits,… — Vijayendra Yediyurappa (@BYVijayendra) September 8, 2025

Maddur bandh on Sep 9

BJP Mandya district president Indresh N S has called for a bandh on September. BJP’s ally JD(S) also supported this bandh call.

“We extend our complete support to tomorrow’s Bandh,” JD(S) state youth wing president Nikhil Kumaraswamy told reporters in Maddur.

He appealed to the people as well as the traders to actively take part in the Bandh.

