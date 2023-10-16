Communal emotions flare up during India-Pak clash in Ahmedabad; vitiate spirit of sports

On the morning of the India-Pakistan clash in the ICC World Cup, the former India international cricketer Mohammad Kaif who represented India in 125 ODI matches and 13 Tests had a word of advice for the cricket fans. He tweeted on X as follows: “On this nervous morning, one small advice. It is always a great idea to watch cricket keeping away politics, hate and arrogance. Enjoy the day, celebrate your win not your rival’s defeat. Treat it as a game not a war.”

Those words came from an accomplished sportsman but his advice fell on deaf ears. In the atmosphere that prevails in cricket arenas nowadays, it looks like there is no room among the spectators for sportsmanship. A strong prejudice against people belonging to the minority community and hyper nationalism is what reigns among sections of the audience.

Cricket was once known as the gentleman’s game and its spectators used to behave with decorum. Previously the crowds used to come to the cricket grounds to watch cricket and for no other reason. Earlier the spectators used to be knowledgeable and could appreciate a good game played by the rival team too.

The booing of Babar Azam and the heckling of Mohammad Rizwan belonged to a category of incidents that were unheard of at cricket grounds earlier. Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin echoed the thoughts of all genuine cricket lovers. He was among the first to condemn the crowd’s behaviour.

He posted on X: “India is renowned for its sportsmanship and hospitality. However, the treatment meted out to Pakistani players at the Narendra Modi stadium is unacceptable and a new low. Sports should be a unifying force between countries fostering true brotherhood. Using it as a tool to spread hatred is condemnable.”

Another man who expressed anguish was 73 year old filmmaker Anand Patwardhan, a noted personality. His best known films include In The Name Of God, Ram Ke Naam (1992), Father, Son And Holy War (1995), War And Peace (2002) and Reason (2018). He rightly said that sporting spirit means being brave in defeat and gracious in victory.

Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale raised a pertinent question. If this is how the spectators behave, will India be given the chance to host the Olympic Games as the government is planning to do? It is unlikely that the International Olympic Committee will view India’s bid favourably if spectators behave in this unwelcoming manner.

On the other hand, in sharp contrast was a heart-warming incident that took place before the match that was reported by the Khaleej Times. According to the report, Gopal Jasapara, a Gujarati cricket coach working in Dubai came across the well known Pakistani cricket fan named Mohammad Bashir (better known as Chacha Chicago or Chacha Cricket). The elderly man was struggling to buy a ticket and Jaspara offered to procure a ticket for him the next day.

However, before Jaspara could buy one for him, Bashir was given a ticket by a television channel. But thereafter when he entered the stadium he was mobbed by selfie seekers who recognised his familiar figure. It was Jaspara who, along with his students, protected Bashir from being jostled by the crowds and helped him to find a comfortable place to view the match. These are the examples which make up a warm and friendly ambience at sports venues and make it enjoyable to witness sports competitions.

So thankfully, not all spectators are there to indulge in mischief. There are still some people who come to watch cricket and enjoy the finer aspects of the game. But their appreciation and their knowledge is drowned by vociferous shouting of the lumpen elements who take pride in their uncouth behaviour. Laws should be enacted to prevent such conduct. The sooner such deeds are condemned and rejected by true cricket lovers, the better it will be for Indian cricket. Religious and political denigration has no place on the sports field.