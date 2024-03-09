Complaint against ex-Telangana CM KCR for phone ‘tapping’

Hyderabad: An advocate from the city lodged a complaint against former Telangana chief minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) alleging he had tapped phone calls of opposition parties including the Congress.

Arun Kumar lodged a complaint with the Punjagutta police in backdrop of the suspension of a deputy superintendent (DSP) rank officer working in the Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) of Telangana police for allegedly misusing his official position and damaging equipment and data in SOT (technical) room of SIB. In the past, opposition leaders have alleged that KCR as chief was tapping their phones.

The DSP allegedly was tapping phones of CM Revanth Reddy at the behest of KCR during the previous BRS government (2014-23).

The advocate said the police should investigate KCR”s role because the DSP worked under his instructions. The BRS was in power for nine years during which KCR was Telangana chief minister. Many activists and opposition leaders had always been critical of KCR for his authoritarian style of governance. He was also often criticised for giving the police a free hand to clamp down on dissent.