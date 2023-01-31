Complaint against intermediate data theft lodged in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Secretary of Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education Naveen Mittal alleged that another commissioner system is working parallel to the Intermediate Board. Talking to media persons in Hyderabad, Naveen Mittal said that one person has taken over the entire system.

The CCTV camera fixed in the board’s office was tampered with. Details of his conversation with an official immediately reaching a third person. He said that the password of CCTV cameras is also available with a person who is not an employee of the board and he is monitoring the cameras.

He revealed that data was stolen from the Board of Intermediate, about which a complaint was lodged with the police. He said a suspended junior lecturer involved in ACB and other cases has levelled allegations against the board officials.

He said that a suspended person who has nothing to do with the board, interfering in government work, resulting in many doubts. A complaint was lodged at Begum Bazar police station in connection with data theft and manipulation of CCTV cameras, he said.

Mittal said that the issue of data theft is of a serious nature, so there should be a high-level inquiry in this matter. Refuting the allegations levelled by the Junior Lecturers’ Association, Mittal said the online testing system is extremely safe and there is no scope for irregularities.

He said that digital testing procedure will be followed for the proposed intermediate examinations and these procedures are safe and in the interest of the students. He said that digital system has been introduced to ensure transparency in the evaluation of papers instead of any flaws.