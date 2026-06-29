Complete Hyderabad’s key water projects on time, stresses Reddy

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) Managing Director Ashok Reddy, on Monday, June 29, inspected multiple drinking water projects in the city.

He reviewed the Godavari Phase-II and Phase-III projects as well as the Neopolis Integrated Drinking Water Supply Project, and asked officials to expedite the works as the board prepares to expand up to the Comprehensive Urban Renewal and Expansion (CURE) area.

While inspecting water treatment plant works under the Neopolis Integrated Drinking Water Supply Project, he asked officials to explore the possibility of supplying water through a gravity system.

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Reddy has sought a technical assessment which contains data like the interconnection of major pipelines, advance pipeline provisions to avoid disruption to future road works, and the creation of running storage sufficient to meet at least one day’s drinking water requirement.