Complete Hyderabad’s key water projects on time, stresses Reddy

He asked officials to explore the possibility of supplying water through a gravity system.

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Construction site with officials discussing water infrastructure development in Hyderabad.
HMWSSB Managing Director Ashok Reddy

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) Managing Director Ashok Reddy, on Monday, June 29, inspected multiple drinking water projects in the city.

He reviewed the Godavari Phase-II and Phase-III projects as well as the Neopolis Integrated Drinking Water Supply Project, and asked officials to expedite the works as the board prepares to expand up to the Comprehensive Urban Renewal and Expansion (CURE) area.

Group of officials reviewing plans at Hyderabad water board site under clear sky.
Officials and engineers inspecting water infrastructure at Hyderabad water board site.
Officials and engineers inspect a water project site at Hyderabad water board.
Group of officials inspecting construction site for Hyderabad water board project.

While inspecting water treatment plant works under the Neopolis Integrated Drinking Water Supply Project, he asked officials to explore the possibility of supplying water through a gravity system.

Subhan Bakery

Reddy has sought a technical assessment which contains data like the interconnection of major pipelines, advance pipeline provisions to avoid disruption to future road works, and the creation of running storage sufficient to meet at least one day’s drinking water requirement.

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