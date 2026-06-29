Hyderabad’s Musi River to swell as Himayat Sagar floodgates open

On June 28, officials opened the floodgates of the reservoir to release 1,000 cusecs of surplus water.

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Hyderabad rains: Osman Sagar, Himayat Sagar gates opened
Himayat Sagar (File photo)

Hyderabad: The Musi River in Hyderabad is set to swell as Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) officials have lifted the floodgates of Himayat Sagar.

On the evening of Sunday, June 28, the officials opened the floodgates of the reservoir to release 1,000 cusecs of surplus water.

Gates of Himayat Sagar opened due to heavy rains

The decision was taken after the water level in the reservoir increased due to heavy rains in the upstream areas.

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Following the heavy rains in Hyderabad, the inflow into the reservoir increased.

Hyderabad’s Musi River to swell

The level of the Musi River is expected to rise soon as the gates of Himayat Sagar have been opened to release excess water.

As a rise in the level of the Musi River poses a threat to residents in the low-lying areas along the river, authorities may take appropriate steps.

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More gates of the reservoir may be opened as IMD Hyderabad forecasts heavy rains over the next few days.

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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