Two drown while saving friend in Himayatsagar

Hyderabad: A Sunday outing turned out to be tragic for a group of friends after two of them drowned in the Himayatsagar in Rajendranagar.

Three friends, Salman, 22, Shahbaz, 21, and Sameer, 22, all auto rickshaw drivers, had planned to visit the Himayatsagar lake on Sunday and came to the reservoir in the morning.

“Around 11.30 am, we received a call that two people had drowned in the Himayatsagar. Our local patrol vehicles reached the spot. The assistance of the fire department and the SDRF teams was sought to trace the persons. In the evening body of Salman,” was found, said K Raghavendra, sub inspector Rajendranagar police station.

Eyewitnesses said that one of the three friends was drowning in the water, and the other two tried to rescue him. Unfortunately, Salman and Shahbaz drowned in the reservoir while Sameer came back ashore.

The rescue teams are making efforts to trace Sameer. A case is booked.

The body of Salman was shifted to Osmania Hospital mortuary.