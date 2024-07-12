Completely wrong to misinterpret apex court order on Kejriwal: Rijiju

New Delhi: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday said it was “completely wrong to misinterpret” the apex court’s order granting interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money-laundering case, after the AAP termed it a “victory of truth” and “defeat of the BJP’s conspiracy”.

The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail to Kejriwal in a money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the alleged excise policy scam but he will remain in jail as the CBI had arrested him in a related matter.

A bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Dipankar Datta referred to a larger bench, preferably of five judges, for in-depth consideration of three questions on the aspect of “need and necessity of arrest” under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Rijiju said, “There are reports that Kejriwal has got relief. This is not true. The Supreme Court has vindicated the action taken by the ED.”

He said the Supreme Court has granted interim bail to Kejriwal in a money laundering case filed by the ED while he was in jail in connection with a corruption case filed by the CBI.

The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday described the interim bail to Kejriwal in the ED’s money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam as a “victory of truth” and “defeat of the BJP’s conspiracy” against him.

Rijiju asserted that the Supreme Court had not said that Kejriwal’s arrest was illegal. The arrest was as per norms, he said.

“The case against Kejriwal is of a serious nature and his prosecution will continue. It is completely wrong to misinterpret the apex court order as if Kejriwal has been honourably discharged in the case,” Rijiju said.

Kejriwal was also arrested by the CBI on June 26 in connection with the corruption case related to the alleged excise policy scam. The plea challenging his arrest by the CBI is pending before the Delhi High Court. The matter relates to alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government’s excise policy for 2021-22, which has now been scrapped.