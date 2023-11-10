Compromised for one seat to defeat BRS: CPI

Hyderabad: The Communist Party of India (CPI) expressed dissatisfaction with being allocated only one seat by the Congress for the upcoming Telangana legislative assembly elections.

However, the party stated that it had no choice but to accept this allocation to defeat the “undemocratic and dictatorial” BRS party.

CPI national council member, Chada Venkat Reddy, explained that the party had entered into an agreement with the Congress due to the prevailing circumstances.

While the two Left parties are not contesting the elections together, the CPI (M) was unable to establish an understanding with the Congress. Reddy emphasized that forming alliances had become necessary, leading to their understanding with the Congress.

Speaking at a Meet-the-Press event organized by the Telangana Union of Working Journalists, Reddy assured that the party would continue its fight for matters of public significance, regardless of the party in power after the elections.

He alleged that there was a “tacit understanding” between the BJP and BRS, evident from income tax raids on Congress candidates before the elections.