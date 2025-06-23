Concerned at possible escalation in Israel-Iran conflict, Pak supports Tehran’s right of defence

Islamabad: Pakistan’s top security body on Monday raised concerns at the possibility of further escalation in Israel-Iran conflict after US strikes in Iran and expressed regret that these attacks coincided with a constructive negotiation process between Tehran and Washington.

The National Security Committee (NSC), the highest forum for security deliberations, met here to discuss the regional situation after the US airstrike in Iran and supported the right of defence of the Islamic nation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired the meeting attended by the top civil and military leadership, including army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir.

“The Committee strongly condemned Israel’s acts of aggression and expressed regret that these military attacks coincided with a constructive negotiation process between Iran and the United States,” a statement said as the NSC reviewed the evolving regional situation following Israeli aggression against Iran.

These reckless actions have escalated tensions, threatening to ignite a wider conflict and diminishing the opportunities for dialogue and diplomacy. “The NSC reaffirmed Iran’s right to self-defence as enshrined in the UN Charter,” it said.

While reiterating Pakistan’s stated position, the NSC expressed grave concern over the potential for further escalation after the attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan on Sunday, which, it said violated the resolutions of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), relevant international law, and the UN Charter.

The NSC also reaffirmed Pakistan’s close engagement with relevant parties and endorsed its readiness to further continue efforts and initiatives aimed at promoting regional peace and stability.

It called on all relevant parties to resolve the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy, in line with the UN Charter, underscoring the need of adhering to international human rights and humanitarian laws.

Earlier, sources had said that Munir, who recently returned from a trip to the US, will brief the committee on the details of his meeting with US President Donald Trump.

The US strikes came four days after Munir met with Trump, followed by Pakistan’s announcement to recommend the US leader for the Nobel peace prize.

Earlier, Sharif in a phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Sunday, reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with the people and government of Iran and expressed condolences on the loss of lives.