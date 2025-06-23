After US, Israel strikes Iran’s Fordow nuclear site; 6 military airports targeted

Israel on Monday, June 23, launched a fresh strike on Iran’s underground uranium enrichment facility at the Fordow nuclear site, south of Tehran, alongside six military airports. The attack followed a US bombing of the same facility a day earlier.

A spokesperson for the Qom Provincial Crisis Management Headquarters told Tasnim News Agency in an interview that “the aggressor enemy attacked the Fordow nuclear site again.”

He assured that, according to Atomic Energy Organisation officials, there is no threat to citizens. “The US attack yesterday caused little damage,” he added.

He said that, as the Atomic Energy Organisation officials have announced, there will be no danger or threat to citizens, adding, “The US attacked this nuclear facility yesterday, but it did not cause much damage.”

Israel also attacked Evin Prison in Tehran, Tasnim reported.

According to the Judiciary Media Centre, the situation at the prison is under control. All resources have been mobilised to manage the facility.

“In the latest attack by the Zionist regime on Tehran, unfortunately, projectiles struck Evin Prison, causing damage to parts of the facility. This attack has been carried out in violation of international law,” the statement said.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) announced on X that it struck six airports across western, central, and eastern Iran, destroying runways, underground hangars, refuelling aircraft, and several F-14, F-5, and AH-1 aircraft.

The destroyed aircraft were intended for use against Israeli Air Force planes and to thwart their attacks on Iranian territory. The Air Force disrupted the takeoff capability from these airports and the operation of the Iranian army’s air force from them, it added.

The destroyed aircraft were meant to stop IAF jets. The IAF impaired takeoff capabilities from these airports, as well as the Iranian military's ability to operate its air force from them.

On Sunday, June 22, the United States carried out coordinated strikes on Iran’s key nuclear sites, including Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. The operation, involving stealth bombers and precision-guided munitions, aimed to significantly damage Tehran’s uranium enrichment capabilities.

Rafael Mariano Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said on Monday that “very heavy damage” is expected at Fordow following the US airstrike.

Speaking in Vienna, Grossi stated, “Given the explosive payload utilised and the extreme vibration-sensitive nature of centrifuges, very significant damage is expected to have occurred.”

He added that “at this time, no one, including the IAEA, is in a position to have fully assessed the underground damage at Fordow.”

Hostilities began on Friday, June 13, when Israel launched airstrikes on several sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to retaliate.

