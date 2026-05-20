Condom packet found floating inside beer bottle in Telangana

The incident took place at Laxminarasimha wine shop in Akberpet Bhumpally, where three customers had bought a Kingfisher Light beer.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 20th May 2026 8:42 pm IST
Condom packet found floating inside beer bottle in Telangana
Condom packet found floating inside beer bottle in Telangana

Hyderabad: In a bizarre and unsettling incident, three people who went to a wine shop in Siddipet on Tuesday, May 19, received a beer bottle with a condom packet floating inside.

The incident took place at Laxminarasimha Wine Shop in Akberpet Bhumpally, where three customers had bought a Kingfisher Light beer. They immediately noticed the suspicious object floating inside the sealed bottle and approached the Mirdoddi Excise Police Station demanding action.

Meanwhile, the owner of the shop has strongly denied any fault on his part, asserting that he was only a distributor and not a manufacturer. “Every day, we face such issues. Somedays it’s dust, someday it’s grass… every day someone has a complaint specifically with Kingfisher bottles,” wine shop owner Anjanaya said, speaking to Siasat.com.

Subhan Bakery

Fish found floating in beer bottle

This is not the first time someone has found foreign objects inside a Kingfisher beer bottle. In March, one person found a live fish inside the beer bottle they had purchased from Hyderabad’s Mallapur.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 20th May 2026 8:42 pm IST

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