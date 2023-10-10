Conference on unveiling horizons in Teacher Education held at MANUU

Hyderabad: Four-year ITEP programme has been designed to prepare teachers for the four stages; i.e., foundational, preparatory, middle, and secondary as per the new school structure of NEP 2020. Students who undergo this course will be grounded in Indian values, languages, knowledge, ethos, and tribal tradition and also well-versed in the latest advances in education and pedagogy, said Prof. Chand Kiran Saluja, Director, Samskrit Promotion Foundation, New Delhi

She was speaking at the inaugural session of the Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) and one-day Conference “Unveiling New Horizons in Teacher Education: Prospects and Challenges” organized by School of Education and Training (SE&T), Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) on Monday.

Prof Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice Chancellor presided over the session.

Prof Saluja delved into the significance of language barriers and the Constructive Approach (NCF-2005). He emphasized the observation and recognition of the child, providing the right path for their development. He stressed the rationale behind ITEP being four years long, reminding of the four fundamental types of learning by the Delors Commission.

Prof. Ainul Hasan highlighted the collaborative spirit among faculty members.

Prof. Ishtiaque Ahmad, the Registrar, highlighted the strenuous efforts dedicated to ITEP’s launch. Prof. Shugufta Shaheen, OSD-I, and Prof. Siddiqui Mohd. Mahmood, OSD-II also addressed the participants.

Later, a discussion was held wherein Prof. Madhusudan JV, Dr P Shankar, Prof Srinivasa Rao, and Prof Ghanta Ramesh were the panelists.