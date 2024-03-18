Conference to elevate Hyderabad’s status as AI capital

Hyderabad: The AI Days 2024 conference is set to take place on March 30 and 31 at JNTUH with a robust participation of over 2,000 IT professionals, researchers, startups, and students.

Notable speakers from renowned companies such as Google, Facebook (Meta), Microsoft, Qualcomm, and Micron, among others, will share insights and strategies for leveraging AI to benefit society.

Organized by Swecha in collaboration with multiple partners, this event aims to position Hyderabad as a leading hub for artificial intelligence (AI) innovation.

Featuring a distinguished lineup of 70+ speakers from around the world, the conference offers a platform for discussions spanning various sectors, including Information Technology, Healthcare, AgriTech, FinTech, Semiconductors, and EduTech.

AI Days serves as a forum for deliberating on the development and implementation of AI technologies for societal advancement.

Participants will engage in discussions on cutting-edge AI applications, emerging trends, and the future trajectory of AI across diverse industries.

Moreover, governance and policy considerations related to AI will be thoroughly examined to ensure responsible and ethical AI deployment.

By bringing together a diverse array of stakeholders, including industry experts, researchers, and entrepreneurs, AI Days 2024 aims to foster collaboration, innovation, and knowledge exchange in the field of artificial intelligence.