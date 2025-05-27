Mumbai: Currently, the internet is flooded with confusion surrounding the upcoming seasons of Bigg Boss. From speculations about Bigg Boss OTT 4 being cancelled to reports suggesting a direct launch of Bigg Boss 19 (TV version), there’s been no clear picture, leaving fans puzzled.

But putting an end to all the uncertainty, there’s finally some clarity and it’s a big update!

Bigg Boss OTT 4 confirmed

Reliable social media page Bigg Boss Tak has confirmed that BB OTT 4 is very much happening and has not been cancelled. Contrary to cancellation rumours, the digital season is all set to return with a bang, once again hosted by none other than Salman Khan.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Bigg Boss Tak wrote: “CONFIRMED! Bigg Boss OTT 4 is coming soon on JioHotstar! Hosted by Salman Khan. Expected to start in the first week of August.”

🚨 CONFIRMED! Bigg Boss OTT 4 coming soon on JioHotstar!Hosted by Salman Khan 💥

Expected to start in the first week of August. — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) May 26, 2025

This update has come as a sigh of relief for fans who were eagerly waiting for some confirmation amidst the chaos.

Earlier, reports by Indian Express hinted that internal meetings were being held to decide between airing the OTT version or directly jumping into Bigg Boss 19 on TV. While final clarity on the sequence is still awaited, sources assure that the show will definitely air under the Viacom banner, likely on JioHotstar.

Whether BB OTT 4 airs first or Bigg Boss 19, one thing is clear, Bigg Boss is coming back in full swing this year!

