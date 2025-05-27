Confirmed! Bigg Boss OTT 4 is coming, check premiere date

Reliable social media page Bigg Boss Tak has confirmed that Bigg Boss OTT 4 is very much happening and has not been cancelled

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th May 2025 12:21 pm IST
Glimpse of Bigg Boss OTT old season's house
Bigg Boss house (Instagram)

Mumbai: Currently, the internet is flooded with confusion surrounding the upcoming seasons of Bigg Boss. From speculations about Bigg Boss OTT 4 being cancelled to reports suggesting a direct launch of Bigg Boss 19 (TV version), there’s been no clear picture, leaving fans puzzled.

But putting an end to all the uncertainty, there’s finally some clarity and it’s a big update!

Bigg Boss OTT 4 confirmed

Reliable social media page Bigg Boss Tak has confirmed that BB OTT 4 is very much happening and has not been cancelled. Contrary to cancellation rumours, the digital season is all set to return with a bang, once again hosted by none other than Salman Khan.

MS Creative School

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Bigg Boss Tak wrote: “CONFIRMED! Bigg Boss OTT 4 is coming soon on JioHotstar! Hosted by Salman Khan. Expected to start in the first week of August.”

This update has come as a sigh of relief for fans who were eagerly waiting for some confirmation amidst the chaos.

Earlier, reports by Indian Express hinted that internal meetings were being held to decide between airing the OTT version or directly jumping into Bigg Boss 19 on TV. While final clarity on the sequence is still awaited, sources assure that the show will definitely air under the Viacom banner, likely on JioHotstar.

Lakdikapul Gated Community
St Josephs
Germanten Hospital

Whether BB OTT 4 airs first or Bigg Boss 19, one thing is clear, Bigg Boss is coming back in full swing this year!

Are you excited for Bigg Boss OTT 4 or are you waiting for 19 season only? Let us know in the comments below!

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for all the latest updates.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th May 2025 12:21 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Television News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button