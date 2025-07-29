Confirmed contestants list for Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is here

Hyderabad: The much-loved reality show, Bigg Boss Telugu, is all set to make a grand return with Season 9. Hosted once again by Akkineni Nagarjuna, the show has fans buzzing with excitement. After eight successful seasons, the upcoming edition promises a mix of surprises, bold moves, and high-voltage entertainment.

Bigg Boss has become a household name in Telugu states. Now, with Season 9 launching on September 7, 2025, the hype is at an all-time high. This time, the makers are going big, not just with the set and tasks but with new rules that have never been tried before.

Agnipariksha and Common Man Challenge

For the first time, Bigg Boss has officially invited commoners to be part of the show. Thousands sent in audition videos. A special round called “Agnipariksha” was introduced where selected participants will go through tough tasks streamed exclusively on Jio Hotstar.

A special show hosted by Sreemukhi will showcase these tasks, beginning August 2. From the shortlisted 40, only a few will enter the Bigg Boss house. Interestingly, many ‘commoners’ are actually social media influencers and YouTubers like Rekha Boj, who’s already grabbing attention.

New Rules and Fast Elimination

In a shocking twist, the first elimination is expected just three days after the grand premiere, making this season more unpredictable and fast-paced than ever.

Confirmed Contestants So Far

Tejaswini Gowda

Kalpika Ganesh

Alekhya Chitti

Immanuel

Swamy

Sumanth Ashwin

Jyothi Rai

Mukesh Gowda

Sai Kiran

Likely and High-Chance Contestants