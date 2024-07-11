Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 3 is heating up as it enters its third week, with four contestants already out of the house. 12 contestants are currently remaining in the game and another elimination is expected during the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar. To add more excitement and spice up things, the makers have planned to bring in fresh faces to the show.

Adnaan Shaikh, Bigg Boss OTT 3 Wildcard Contestant

Adnaan Shaikh has been confirmed as the first wildcard contestant of the season and will enter the house in the upcoming episodes. The news was confirmed by The Khabri. Following Adnaan, YouTuber Lakshay Chaudhary is also expected to join the show.

Adnaan Shaikh is a popular Indian TikTok star, model, and social media influencer from Mumbai. He gained fame with a short ad film alongside Akshay Kumar, which launched his career in the entertainment industry. Adnaan has appeared in several music albums, including “Badnaam,” “Nazar Na Lag Jaye,” and “Diamond Ring.” He also participated in MTV Ace Of Space – Season 2. With an impressive fan following of 11.3 million on Instagram, Adnaan’s entry is sure to bring more drama and entertainment to Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Adnaan Shaikh has been confirmed as the first wildcard contestant and his entry is sure to bring more drama and entertainment to Bigg Boss OTT 3.