Confirmed! One contestant quits Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, see name

Mumbai: The popular show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has kept fans on the edge of their seats with thrilling episodes, daring stunts, and nerve-wracking challenges in the premiere week. The show kickstarted on July 15. The shooting of KKK 13 was wrapped earlier this month in Cape Town, South Africa.

And now, one contestant has confirmed that he had quit the show midway.

Rohit Roy Quits KKK 13

Rohit Roy officially announced that he left Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, stating that he was disappointed to leave the show so close to the finale.

Rohit revealed in an interview with Etimes that he had to leave the show due to an injury. He stated that he was saddened not by his injury, but by his departure from the show.

“Returning before the finale due to an injury was disappointing, and I regret it. Ek hota hai na ke ek bacche ko aapne khilona diya and woh pura khel bhi nahi paaya aur aapne woh toy wapas le liya (It is like you give a child a toy but snatch it back before he has played enough)… I felt bad. I do not regret getting hurt; I regret having to leave the show because of it.”

His exit from the show will be showcased in the upcoming episodes.

Shiv Thakare, Anjum Fakih, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Nyrraa M. Banerji, Arjit Taneja, Archana Gautam Singh, and Soundous Moufakir are among the other contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 right now.

