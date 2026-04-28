Confirmed: Pooja Hedge is in relationship with this actor

Mumbai: For someone who had quietly slipped off the radar, Pooja Hegde has walked right back into headlines, and this time, it is not just about films.

A post by Filmfare has stirred the pot, claiming that Pooja has been dating Baazaar actor Rohan Mehra for the past few years. Not a casual link up, not a passing rumour, but something that has allegedly been brewing steadily behind the scenes. According to the report, the two have been spotted together at events over the last year, quietly fueling speculation without ever addressing it publicly.

Let’s be real for a second. When a platform like Filmfare puts its weight behind a story, it rarely does so without some backing. In Bollywood terms, that is as close as it gets to a stamp of credibility. So while nothing has been officially confirmed by either side, this is not just another baseless whisper. If anything, it pushes the speculation firmly into the “99 percent true” zone.

And just when this narrative was settling in, there is another twist. After staying relatively low key for a while, Pooja seems to be back in circulation, and this time, she is being linked again in the same breath as Varun Dhawan.

Full circle? Maybe. She was gone for a while and now returns with Varun Dhawan back in the conversation. Or just Bollywood doing what it does best, keeping everyone guessing till the last frame.