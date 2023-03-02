Confirmed: Umar Riaz set to enter Lock Upp 2, see viral tweet

Mumbai: Lock Upp 2 has been creating a lot of noise among reality show audience ever since Bigg Boss 16 got ended. Fans are curious to know which celebrity contestant will take part in Kangana Ranaut-hosted captive reality show. Several names are popping up on internet who are likely to enter the controversial reality show.

Bigg Boss 15 fame Umar Riaz’s name too has been doing rounds on social media. Few inside sources suggested that talks between Umar and makers of Lock Upp 2 are on and he is yet to give nod to the show.

And now, it seems like the actor has given green signal to Lock Upp 2. This news has been confirmed by a journalist from Aaj Tak on Twitter.

According to the journalist’s tweet, Umar Riaz has signed on to participate in the show’s upcoming season, which is expected to begin filming in the coming weeks. This news has sent fans of the show into a frenzy, with many expressing their excitement over the prospect of seeing Umar in another reality show.

However, an official confirmation from Umar Riaz and his team is still awaited.

Lock Upp 2 is a reality show that involves contestants living together in a house for several weeks, while being monitored by cameras 24/7 like Bigg Boss 16. All the inmates are given various tasks and challenges to complete, and are also required to nominate each other for eviction.

