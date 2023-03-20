Cong besiege Hyderabad collector’s office; demand TSPSC chairman’s suspension

Hyderabad: Dozens of Youth Congress party workers were taken into custody when they tried to storm into the Hyderabad district collector’s office at Nampally on Monday.

The Youth Congress activists are protesting the TSPSC exam papers leak and demanding the suspension of TSPSC Chairman Janardhan Reddy and an enquiry by a sitting judge of Telangana High Court.

.@IYCHyderabad

besieged the Hyderabad Collector's office protesting against the TSPSC paper leak & demanded that those responsible for the incident should be severely punished and the TSPSC board should be dissolved and chairman Janardhan Reddy should be suspended. pic.twitter.com/ylsNhSxjYO — Uttarakhand Youth Congress (@IYCUttarakhand) March 20, 2023

Hyderabad Youth Congress President Motha Rohit @MothaRohit and Hyderabad Youth Congress members besieged the Hyderabad Collector's office in Abids in protest against the TSPSC paper leakage incident (1/4) pic.twitter.com/LRU23A5Ttx — Telangana Congress (@INCTelangana) March 20, 2023

The Youth Congress workers led by M Rohith suddenly rushed towards the Hyderabad collector’s office and tried to get into the complex.

Policemen present at the gates of the collector’s office stopped them and forced them into police vehicles. The Youth Congress workers were shifted to Goshamahal police station.