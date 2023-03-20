Cong besiege Hyderabad collector’s office; demand TSPSC chairman’s suspension

Policemen present at the gates of the collector office stopped them and forced them into police vehicles.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 20th March 2023 5:53 pm IST
Hyderabad: Dozens of Youth Congress party workers were taken into custody when they tried to storm into the Hyderabad district collector’s office at Nampally on Monday.

The Youth Congress activists are protesting the TSPSC exam papers leak and demanding the suspension of TSPSC Chairman Janardhan Reddy and an enquiry by a sitting judge of Telangana High Court.

The Youth Congress workers led by M Rohith suddenly rushed towards the Hyderabad collector’s office and tried to get into the complex.

Policemen present at the gates of the collector’s office stopped them and forced them into police vehicles. The Youth Congress workers were shifted to Goshamahal police station.

